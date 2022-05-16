Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Prototype ? Size Comparison Images


Let’s say go! with another great update of HasLab Victory Saber courtesy of Hasbro designer Evan Brooks via his Instagram account. If you had any doubts about the right scale of Star Saber, Victory Leo or Star Saber we are sure these images will clear all doubt. We have not only comparison images side by side next to Takara Legends God Ginrai, but images of each figure next to a ruler for you to get the exact size in robot mode. Not much left to say, so see all the mirrored images after the break and then sound off &#187; Continue Reading.

Today, 11:24 AM   #2
Marcotron
Re: Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Prototype ? Size Comparison Images
How big is this Star Saber next to the Masterpiece Star Saber?
I don't get why this is a thing they felt the need to make.
But then again, I have zero attachment to the character.
Today, 12:01 PM   #3
evenstaves
Re: Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Prototype ? Size Comparison Images
MP didn't come with a Victory Leo?

(inb4 that 3rd party one that addresses it)
