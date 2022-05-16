Let’s say go! with another great update of HasLab Victory Saber courtesy of Hasbro designer Evan Brooks via his Instagram account. If you had any doubts about the right scale of Star Saber, Victory Leo or Star Saber we are sure these images will clear all doubt. We have not only comparison images side by side next to Takara Legends God Ginrai, but images of each figure next to a ruler for you to get the exact size in robot mode. Not much left to say, so see all the mirrored images after the break and then sound off » Continue Reading.