Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, Nicholas Mastello Concept Art



A selection of concept arwork by Nicholas Mastello of Boulder Media & Flying Bark Productions, attached to this post after the read more jump, expands our Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures coverage and may also contain story spoilers depending upon your viewing progress. Silly old Optimus, look what you’ve done Roll out to visit



A selection of concept arwork by Nicholas Mastello of Boulder Media & Flying Bark Productions, attached to this post after the read more jump, expands our Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures coverage and may also contain story spoilers depending upon your viewing progress. Silly old Optimus, look what you've done Roll out to visit both galleries , then sound off on the 2005 boards!





