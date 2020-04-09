Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, Nicholas Mastello Concept Art
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,533
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, Nicholas Mastello Concept Art


A selection of concept arwork by Nicholas Mastello of Boulder Media &#38; Flying Bark Productions, attached to this post after the read more jump, expands our Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures coverage and may also contain story spoilers depending upon your viewing progress. Silly old Optimus, look what you’ve done Roll out to visit both galleries, then sound off on the 2005 boards!

The post Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, Nicholas Mastello Concept Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 G2 Transformers Lot Mini Cars Micromasters Race car Squad Battle Air Jet Tank
Transformers
Transformers G1 box manuals instructions sticker sheet weapons lot Optimus Prime
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Titans Return Clones Pounce & Wingspan MINT
Transformers
Transformers G1 Blast Off MOSC MOC SEALED Combaticon Decepticon Bruticus GOLD
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Mirage MISB
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Autobot Sideswipe MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:07 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.