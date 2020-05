GotBot Animated Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,580

Armada Demolisher and Blackout Review



https://youtu.be/3N1Gah4ajXw Long before the movies, there was Demolisher and Blackout in the Transformers Armada line. In fact, some would argue that these characters are more iconically associated with the names than the movie lads. Indeed, hey might even be a high-point of Armada. BUT, were these plasitic representations of those characters any good?