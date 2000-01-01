Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:48 PM   #1
Mystic Metal
CHIEF IDEA OFFICER
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Greater Toronto Area
Posts: 130
Mystic Metal's TFCON 2019 sales.
This will be the first time in 12 years I will not be having a table a TFCON.

But I still have some items to move.

Going to TFCON 2019 all weekend long.
If you don't ask for something, I'm not bringing it.

TRADES
PE Mega Doragon (TM2 BW Megatron)

3RD PARTY
MIB Iron Factory IF EX-11 Evillord w/ Toyhax decals $55
MIB Iron Factory IF EX-18 Lord Scorpion $100
MIB Iron Factory IF EX-22,23,24 War Giant full set (no bonus figure) $225
MISB FansProject Steel Core - $110
Attachment 29633
3RD - FANSPROJECT D.I.A. Commander MISB 150
3RD - FANSPROJECT Warbot Defender MISB 65

MASTERPIECE
TAKARA
MP-31 Delta Magnus MISB $200

EXCLUSIVES
MISB TFCon 2014 KFC Pestilence - $25
Attachment 29631
MISB TFCon 2014 Mech Ideas Bluster / Trench in Super Mario Bros. colors - $95
Attachment 29632
MIB TFCon 2013 Van Guardian and Roswell - $80 for both
Attachment 29646
Mint in mailer box TFSS 1.0 Circuit and Ultra Mammoth - $125
Attachment 29644
Mint in mailer box TFSS 1.0 Jackpot and Slipstream - $110
Araish
Mystic Marvels Entertainment
