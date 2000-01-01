This will be the first time in 12 years I will not be having a table a TFCON.
But I still have some items to move.
Going to TFCON 2019 all weekend long.
If you don't ask for something, I'm not bringing it.
TRADES
PE Mega Doragon (TM2 BW Megatron)
3RD PARTY
MIB Iron Factory IF EX-11 Evillord w/ Toyhax decals $55
MIB Iron Factory IF EX-18 Lord Scorpion $100
MIB Iron Factory IF EX-22,23,24 War Giant full set (no bonus figure) $225
MISB FansProject Steel Core - $110
3RD - FANSPROJECT D.I.A. Commander MISB 150
3RD - FANSPROJECT Warbot Defender MISB 65
MASTERPIECE
TAKARA
MP-31 Delta Magnus MISB $200
EXCLUSIVES
MISB TFCon 2014 KFC Pestilence - $25
MISB TFCon 2014 Mech Ideas Bluster / Trench in Super Mario Bros. colors - $95
MIB TFCon 2013 Van Guardian and Roswell - $80 for both
Mint in mailer box TFSS 1.0 Circuit and Ultra Mammoth - $125
Mint in mailer box TFSS 1.0 Jackpot and Slipstream - $110