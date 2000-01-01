Mystic Metal CHIEF IDEA OFFICER Join Date: Aug 2012 Location: Greater Toronto Area Posts: 130

Mystic Metal's TFCON 2019 sales.



But I still have some items to move.



Going to TFCON 2019 all weekend long.

If you don't ask for something, I'm not bringing it.



TRADES

PE Mega Doragon (TM2 BW Megatron)



3RD PARTY

MIB Iron Factory IF EX-11 Evillord w/ Toyhax decals $55

MIB Iron Factory IF EX-18 Lord Scorpion $100

MIB Iron Factory IF EX-22,23,24 War Giant full set (no bonus figure) $225

MISB FansProject Steel Core - $110

Attachment 29633

3RD - FANSPROJECT D.I.A. Commander MISB 150

3RD - FANSPROJECT Warbot Defender MISB 65



MASTERPIECE

TAKARA

MP-31 Delta Magnus MISB $200



EXCLUSIVES

MISB TFCon 2014 KFC Pestilence - $25

Attachment 29631

MISB TFCon 2014 Mech Ideas Bluster / Trench in Super Mario Bros. colors - $95

Attachment 29632

MIB TFCon 2013 Van Guardian and Roswell - $80 for both

Attachment 29646

Mint in mailer box TFSS 1.0 Circuit and Ultra Mammoth - $125

Attachment 29644

