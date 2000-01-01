Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:50 PM
GotBot
Transformers Earthrise Allicon Review
This time we round out (finally) Transformers Earthrise wave 2 with the Quintesson's Allicon! We also compare this guy to the Baliff and showcase the final Pit of Judgement display!

https://youtu.be/v6AUpTonDYc
