What is a detail from a Transformer toy, show or media that you love? I really appreciate the molded pistons on the inside of Studio Series Jazz thighs. Its such a minor thing but some designer thought of that.







I also loved how there are thousands of little animated shadows in the battle scene of Optimus and megs in the animated movie.







I also love on the Sideshow collectibles print of the leaping Optimus there is a seeker shooting a missile at a tower in the background. Its so small and subtle but it adds such weight to the image.







I also love the audio design in the Transformers the Ride ... There is feedback and powerful crackling when you walk around the allspark shard. The light flickers in time. Its such a fun detail.





