Today, 03:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang x Transformers Collaboration Announcement


The official Facebook Fan Page of popular video game*Mobile Legends: Bang Bang*have announced a special*Mobile Legends: Bang Bang x Transformers collaboration.* This game,*developed and published by Moonton, is*a mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) and our beloved Transformers characters are coming in hot into the game. Transformers: Roll Out in Mobile Legends! MLBB x Transformers cinematic trailer will be released on August 14! Why Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are racing with Johnson? Why a chaotic battle breaks out? Who are their opponents? Share with us your thoughts below and check the answer on August 14! Stay tuned with TFW2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mobile Legends: Bang Bang x Transformers Collaboration Announcement appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



