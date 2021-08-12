|
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang x Transformers Collaboration Announcement
The official Facebook Fan Page
of popular video game*Mobile Legends: Bang Bang*have announced a special*Mobile Legends: Bang Bang x Transformers collaboration.* This game,*developed and published by Moonton, is*a mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) and our beloved Transformers characters are coming in hot into the game. Transformers: Roll Out in Mobile Legends! MLBB x Transformers cinematic trailer will be released on August 14! Why Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are racing with Johnson? Why a chaotic battle breaks out? Who are their opponents? Share with us your thoughts below and check the answer on August 14! Stay tuned with TFW2005 » Continue Reading.
The post Mobile Legends: Bang Bang x Transformers Collaboration Announcement
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca