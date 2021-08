Mobile Legends: Bang Bang x Transformers Collaboration Announcement

The official Facebook Fan Page of popular video game*Mobile Legends: Bang Bang*have announced a special*Mobile Legends: Bang Bang x Transformers collaboration.* This game,*developed and published by Moonton, is*a mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) and our beloved Transformers characters are coming in hot into the game. Transformers: Roll Out in Mobile Legends! MLBB x Transformers cinematic trailer will be released on August 14! Why Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are racing with Johnson? Why a chaotic battle breaks out? Who are their opponents? Share with us your thoughts below and check the answer on August 14!