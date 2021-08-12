Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
X-Transbots MX-27 Janssen (Masterpiece Scale G1 Perceptor)


Third party company KFC Toys have shared, via their*Facebook account,*an extensive color prototype gallery of their new*MX-27 Janssen (Masterpiece Scale G1 Perceptor). This is sure an impressive take on the Autobot scientific for the Masterpiece scale. The figure shows off a cartoon accurate robot and microscope mode, and he can also transform into his third “vehicle mode as* it was possible with the original G1 toy. It will include a plethora of accessories: 5 interchangeable faces, 2 IDW style heads, 3 guns, 1 blast effect, laboratory beaker, test tube and funnel. Do you want more? Three non-transformable Perceptor, Brawn &#187; Continue Reading.

The post X-Transbots MX-27 Janssen (Masterpiece Scale G1 Perceptor) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: X-Transbots MX-27 Janssen (Masterpiece Scale G1 Perceptor)
Damn, XTB starting to really go head-to-head with Fanstoys. Gotta say that this does look really good.
Re: X-Transbots MX-27 Janssen (Masterpiece Scale G1 Perceptor)
Agreed 100% and man does he have a crap ton of extras
Re: X-Transbots MX-27 Janssen (Masterpiece Scale G1 Perceptor)
Too bad, except XTB's price, the QC is still not enough go head-to-head with FT.
