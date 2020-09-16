The RI-B cover for Transformers Escape
#1 is up next for your viewing, from TFW2005 member and artist Alex Milne. I was super happy working on this cover so i put a little more into the lineart. Awesome colors by @dyemooch
*Enjoy Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Josh Perez (Colorist) Join Wheeljack, Hound, and some of Cybertron’s greatest (and most infamous) scientists for this series on December 16th!
.
