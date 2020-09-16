Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDW?s Transformers Escape: Milne Issue #1 Cover Artwork


The RI-B cover for Transformers Escape #1 is up next for your viewing, from TFW2005 member and artist Alex Milne. I was super happy working on this cover so i put a little more into the lineart. Awesome colors by @dyemooch*Enjoy Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Josh Perez (Colorist) Join Wheeljack, Hound, and some of Cybertron’s greatest (and most infamous) scientists for this series on December 16th!

The post IDW’s Transformers Escape: Milne Issue #1 Cover Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
