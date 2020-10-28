TFW2005 member and artist Alex Milne brings the first of two artwork treats to our front page, showcasing the development process for his Transformers issue #26 RI cover: It was a real “blast” to work on :p Amazing color provided by the talented @dyemooch
Here you can see a progression from colors to pencils and finally the finished cover with trade dress. Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Freddie Williams II (Cover Artist), Billie Montfort (Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Josh Perez (Colorist) Save a » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Milne Issue #26 Cover Artwork
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca