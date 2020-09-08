Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,370

IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #10



When Alpha Trion is reported missing from a nearby world, Ultra Magnus must solve a mystery with roots in an even more distant past that reaches from Cybertron to the unknown regions as Transformers: Galaxies reaches issue #10. Check out the 5-page preview for this new arc after the read more jump via TFW2005 member Lucas35 and Major Spoilers, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator



The post







More... When Alpha Trion is reported missing from a nearby world, Ultra Magnus must solve a mystery with roots in an even more distant past that reaches from Cybertron to the unknown regions as Transformers: Galaxies reaches issue #10. Check out the 5-page preview for this new arc after the read more jump via TFW2005 member Lucas35 and Major Spoilers, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits : Brandon Easton (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist, Cover Artist), Teiowí:sonte Thomas Deer (Cover Artist), Jack Lawrence (Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Colorist)The post IDW’s Transformers: Galaxies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #10 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca