When Alpha Trion is reported missing from a nearby world, Ultra Magnus must solve a mystery with roots in an even more distant past that reaches from Cybertron to the unknown regions as Transformers: Galaxies reaches issue #10. Check out the 5-page preview for this new arc after the read more jump via TFW2005 member Lucas35 and Major Spoilers, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Brandon Easton (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist, Cover Artist), Teiowí:sonte Thomas Deer (Cover Artist), Jack Lawrence (Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Colorist)
