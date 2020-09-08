Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,370
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #10


When Alpha Trion is reported missing from a nearby world, Ultra Magnus must solve a mystery with roots in an even more distant past that reaches from Cybertron to the unknown regions as Transformers: Galaxies reaches issue #10. Check out the 5-page preview for this new arc after the read more jump via TFW2005 member Lucas35 and Major Spoilers, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brandon Easton (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist, Cover Artist), Teiowí:sonte Thomas Deer (Cover Artist), Jack Lawrence (Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Colorist)

The post IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #10 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



