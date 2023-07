GotBot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 2,392

Top 10 Transformers Who Could Lead the Decepticons Other Than Megatron

https://youtu.be/LvGNXaiyTRE The Leader of the Decepticons is generally known to be Megatron, or some subsequent Emperor of Destruction. A few others have also taken the mantle. This time we countdown the Top 10 Transformers who could lead the Decepticons other than Megatron and who have never led before. This one is a bit more complicated than meets the eye!