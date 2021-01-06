Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:00 PM
Possible First Look At Rusty Siege Ironhide And Kingdom Cheetor Redeco


Some images of a new Rusty Siege Ironhide And a Kingdom Cheetor Redeco*have been surfacing over the internet. These figures have also been rumored during the last week in our boards. We have a very dark and rusty redeco of the Siege Ironhide mold, possible inspired by the Quintesson’s drones seen in the War For Cybertron Earthrise cartoon. Then we have a toy-accurate redeco of the Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor mold. A possible Netflix War For Cybertron figure? Stay tuned with TFW2005 for an official confirmation of these new figures together with the previously reported*<a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2021/01/06/possible-first-look-at-sparkless-zombie-rust-barricade-and-clear-purple-paleotrex-426977">Sparkless (Zombie/Rust Barricade) And Clear Purple &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible First Look At Rusty Siege Ironhide And Kingdom Cheetor Redeco appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Possible First Look At Rusty Siege Ironhide And Kingdom Cheetor Redeco
Dang, that blue on Cheetor looks a lot better than the regular release. Too bad it's missing on the legs. It's like they purposely made the original release wrong so that they could resell you the proper colors.
