Possible First Look At Rusty Siege Ironhide And Kingdom Cheetor Redeco
Some images of a new Rusty Siege Ironhide And a Kingdom Cheetor Redeco*have been surfacing over the internet. These figures have also been rumored during the last week in our boards. We have a very dark and rusty redeco of the Siege Ironhide mold, possible inspired by the Quintesson’s drones seen in the War For Cybertron Earthrise cartoon. Then we have a toy-accurate redeco of the Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor mold. A possible Netflix War For Cybertron figure? Stay tuned with TFW2005 for an official confirmation of these new figures together with the previously reported*<a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2021/01/06/possible-first-look-at-sparkless-zombie-rust-barricade-and-clear-purple-paleotrex-426977">Sparkless (Zombie/Rust Barricade) And Clear Purple » Continue Reading.
The post Possible First Look At Rusty Siege Ironhide And Kingdom Cheetor Redeco
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
