Next up, we’re rounding off our coverage of the Takara-Tomy releases of the Transformers Legends Headmasters with the Decepticon hypnotist, Mindwipe
! Mindwipe has perhaps one of the most creative transformations to come out of the line in recent times. His bat wings neatly fold up to make his legs, while a set of smaller wings create the illusion that his wings have just “shrunk” for the robot mode. It’s a great and creative touch, one that makes for a slimmer robot profile than the Generation 1 toy, who I always felt was a little boxy. It’s also one of » Continue Reading.
