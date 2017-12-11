Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005?s Transformers Legends Mindwipe Gallery Now Online


Next up, we’re rounding off our coverage of the Takara-Tomy releases of the Transformers Legends Headmasters with the Decepticon hypnotist, Mindwipe! Mindwipe has perhaps one of the most creative transformations to come out of the line in recent times. His bat wings neatly fold up to make his legs, while a set of smaller wings create the illusion that his wings have just “shrunk” for the robot mode. It’s a great and creative touch, one that makes for a slimmer robot profile than the Generation 1 toy, who I always felt was a little boxy. It’s also one of &#187; Continue Reading.

