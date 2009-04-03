FT: WFC Teletraan 1 Backdrop for Wreck N Rule Springer Hammer

Springer was the only figure from Wreck n Rule that I didn't pick up, so if anyone has the hardboard display hammer piece that came with him, I'd love to take that off your hands to complete the hammer.



I'm willing to pay the postage, or if you want to trade in kind, I have these cardboard Teletraan 1 pieces that I think came with WFC Netflix Bumblebee and WFC Netflix Elita-1

Attached Thumbnails

__________________

"No we would never shoot nuclear weapons at Decepticons." - Col. Jack Jacobs (on the Colbert Report 03/04/09)