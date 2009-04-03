Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page FT: WFC Teletraan 1 Backdrop for Wreck N Rule Springer Hammer
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:29 AM   #1
Magnimus
Energon
Magnimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 849
FT: WFC Teletraan 1 Backdrop for Wreck N Rule Springer Hammer
Springer was the only figure from Wreck n Rule that I didn't pick up, so if anyone has the hardboard display hammer piece that came with him, I'd love to take that off your hands to complete the hammer.

I'm willing to pay the postage, or if you want to trade in kind, I have these cardboard Teletraan 1 pieces that I think came with WFC Netflix Bumblebee and WFC Netflix Elita-1
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Image.jpg Views: 0 Size: 20.3 KB ID: 53472  
__________________
"No we would never shoot nuclear weapons at Decepticons." - Col. Jack Jacobs (on the Colbert Report 03/04/09)
Magnimus is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:41 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.