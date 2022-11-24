Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers EarthSpark Wave 1 Found In Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,237
Transformers EarthSpark Wave 1 Found In Canada


Via Reddit user*u/Lucas-O-HowlingDark*we have photographic proof of our first world sighting of the Transformers EarthSpark Wave 1 toys at Canadian retail. A full EarthSpark-themed shelve was found at a Walmart store in Canada. We can spot Wave 1 Deluxe, 1-Step Changer and Warrior class figures. While it’s a nice surprise, the Reddit post indicates that*don?t scan on the price scanner yet. Could this mean we may see the toy at US stores soon? Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers EarthSpark Wave 1 Found In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:54 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,933
Re: Transformers EarthSpark Wave 1 Found In Canada
Aw frig

(Xmas 2022 standie isn’t going to be any Legacy/SS86/Velocitron anything)
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:23 PM   #3
Maland2016
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: St. John's, NL.
Posts: 73
Re: Transformers EarthSpark Wave 1 Found In Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by evenstaves View Post
Aw frig

(Xmas 2022 standie isn?t going to be any Legacy/SS86/Velocitron anything)
I mean, it does make sense as it is the new show. Helps get some word out about it, promotes the toys.
Maland2016 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.