Via Reddit user*u/Lucas-O-HowlingDark*we have photographic proof of our first world sighting of the Transformers EarthSpark Wave 1 toys at Canadian retail. A full EarthSpark-themed shelve was found at a Walmart store in Canada. We can spot Wave 1 Deluxe, 1-Step Changer and Warrior class figures. While it’s a nice surprise, the Reddit post indicates that*don?t scan on the price scanner yet. Could this mean we may see the toy at US stores soon? Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!