Super_Megatron
New Transformers J-Pop Single Released In Japan


During Tokyo Comic Con 2018, Takara Tomy celebrated the 10th Anniversary of the Transformers Live Action Movie Toyline. Up on the main stage, a new*J-Pop Single titled as Emblem made its debut and the new song is available to download via iTunes Japan. The song is performed by the group*Okazaki Physical Education. Takara Tomy is also providing us with a sample via their official You Tube channel. You can check it out below:

The post New Transformers J-Pop Single Released In Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



