During Tokyo Comic Con 2018, Takara Tomy celebrated
the 10th Anniversary of the Transformers Live Action Movie Toyline. Up on the main stage, a new*J-Pop Single titled as Emblem made its debut and the new song is available to download via iTunes Japan
. The song is performed by the group*Okazaki Physical Education. Takara Tomy is also providing us with a sample via their official You Tube channel. You can check it out below:
