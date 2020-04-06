Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,520

New Mysterious Walmart Listings for Generations G1 Red Figures



Thanks to the great detective work of our very own Jtprime17*we can share for you some new mysterious Walmart listings for Generations G1 Red figures. These listings can only be viewed via the mobile app at the moment, and there’s still not much information about what they really are, so take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. You can read on for the EAN code of each listing: Tra Gen G1 Red Soundwave EAN: 5010993729012 Tra Gen G1 Red Megatron EAN: 5010993729029 Now it’s time to place your bets. What does “red” refer to?



