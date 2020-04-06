|
New Mysterious Walmart Listings for Generations G1 Red Figures
Thanks to the great detective work of our very own Jtprime17*we can share for you some new mysterious Walmart listings for Generations G1 Red figures. These listings can only be viewed via the mobile app at the moment, and there’s still not much information about what they really are, so take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. You can read on for the EAN code of each listing: Tra Gen G1 Red Soundwave EAN: 5010993729012 Tra Gen G1 Red Megatron EAN: 5010993729029 Now it’s time to place your bets. What does “red” refer to? » Continue Reading.
