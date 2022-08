evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 2,488

Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Ironhide Alt Mode In-Hand Images MISMATCHING REDS



you can't look at that folding panel inbetween the wheels and tell me this isn't Siege/ERhide

I mean it's probably "upsized" but that's the snap panel that hangs down off the outsides of his legs

At the very least, they're incorporating mechanics from that mold, in this one



with that said, this is looking great, and the (no feet off the back) alone, makes it a get



A shade concerned that some of those roof panels are visibly painted clear plastic, though

my Wanted thread

my Sales thread

my Feedback thread __________________