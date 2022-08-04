Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Repaints & Minor Mods Impactor head swap
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:21 AM   #1
Alliniere
A giant glowing cloud
Alliniere's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Kelowna, BC
Posts: 87
Impactor head swap
I put the IDW head from the fan vote 3 pack on the body of the Wreck N Rule comic universe Impactor. Finally got one I'm happy with!

Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: signal-2022-08-04-074059.jpg Views: 0 Size: 13.3 KB ID: 52308  
Last edited by Alliniere; Today at 11:24 AM. Reason: Image didn't post
Alliniere is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:31 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.