Third party company Shockwave Lab, via their Weibo account
have shared images of their latest product: SL-140 The Container Upgrade Kit For Kingdom/Legacy Core Class Optimus Prime. This new upgrade kit consists of: A core class scale trailer – It can open and it features ports to hold other Core class weapons. It has molded treads with inner wheels instead of visible wheels. A blue LED light unit. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
