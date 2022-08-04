Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Shockwave Lab SL-140 The Container Upgrade Kit For Kingdom/Legacy Core Class Optimus
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,731
Shockwave Lab SL-140 The Container Upgrade Kit For Kingdom/Legacy Core Class Optimus


Third party company*Shockwave Lab, via their*Weibo account, have shared images of their latest product:*SL-140 The Container Upgrade Kit For Kingdom/Legacy Core Class Optimus Prime. This new upgrade kit consists of: A core class scale trailer – It can open and it features ports to hold other Core class weapons. It has molded treads with inner wheels instead of visible wheels. A blue LED light unit. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Shockwave Lab SL-140 The Container Upgrade Kit For Kingdom/Legacy Core Class Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:31 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.