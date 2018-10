Tonestar Star Seeker Join Date: Feb 2012 Location: Ajax Posts: 2,030

Re: Complete PotP Quote: RazzAq Originally Posted by good for you man. yeah I heard about the issue with punch/cpunch. Amazon is OOS, and still need to fulfill many orders. grats in advance.

I know he'll show up eventually it's just the waiting that sucks. In the meantime enjoy your collection and I will too. Thanks. You're right about Amazon still having to fulfill many orders, it just sucks that mine is one of them but whatchagonnado right ?I know he'll show up eventually it's just the waiting that sucks. In the meantime enjoy your collection and I will too.

Tonestar __________________