Few weeks ago, we had the pleasure to introduce
the Simba Dickie lineup of RC cars, diecast vehicles and figures from the Transformers: Bumblebee movie. We have with us today, our first sighting of one of the products from the line. Found at Romanian retail, Simba Dickie*Bumblebee Die Cast Robot Figure makes his debut at*26.85 lei (approx. $6.67). Happy hunting!
