Today, 10:14 PM
Robimus
Cyberverse Jazz Released in Canada
Thanks to multiple reports we now know that one step Cyberverse Jazz has been released in Canada. Jazz is the only new character in the wave 6 release.

Sightings are being made at Canadian Walmarts.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
