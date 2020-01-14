|
Special Australia Fire Relief Bundle available in Transformers: Earth Wars
In response to the intense firefighting battle against the bushfires occurring in Australia, the folks over at Space Ape have created a kind gesture and are offering a special in-game Australia Fire Relief Bundle
, which will be available in Transformers: Earth Wars and other Space Ape games Rival Kingdoms, Samurai Siege, and Fastlane: Road to Revenge. All revenue from these special bundle purchases will go directly to charities tackling the relief effort. With firefighting now a real part of the Earth Wars, are you ready to quench the inferno? Blaze your engine lights, blare your sirens as you announce » Continue Reading.
