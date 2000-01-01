Today, 04:47 AM #1 kai Generation 1 Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: canada Posts: 11 WOW HUMAN ALLIANCE lot of 9 + KENNER, TMNT, SECRET WARS, MOTU, MICROMAN, and others Hey everyone! ,



Got some figures for sale. Best offers and trades are definitely welcome (list of lines for trade below pictures)! Low balls are pointless, so just make a fair offer instead and well work something fair out. Deals on multiple figures too!



All figures have been displayed by an adult collector. For the transformers, all have been transformed once and then placed back in their box. Otherwise they are MOSC/MISB, never opened.



Due to too many flaky people, shipping quotes are for serious buyers only. Items are shipping out of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. All prices are listed in USD .





******************* IF YOU'D LIKE ANY PICS, just let me know and I'll post em *******************





Now for the main event, THEEEE BEST TOY SERIES OF THE MICHAEL BAY MOVIES! The most sought after, best versions of the characters; These will only go up in value as the years pass. Heres your chance to get them:



9 Transformers Human Alliance lot:



1) OPENED - Barricade with Frenzy

2) OPENED - Sideswipe with tech sergeant Epps

3) OPENED - Jazz with Captain Lennox

4) OPENED - Mudflap with Chromia and Agent Simmons(the RAREST and elusive of the series)

5) OPENED - Skids with Arcee and Mikaela Banes

6) OPENED - Bumblebee with Sam Witwicky

7) MISB - Leadfoot with Steeljaw and sergeant Detour (Target exclusive)

8) MISB - Roadbuster with sergeant Recon

9) MISB - Soundwave=with Laserbeak and Mr.Gould (high quality KO)





All 9 figures in great Condition:

- 6 OPENED figures have been opened carefully, transformed once long ago, then placed neatly back in the box. Owned by an adult collector. All are 100% complete and come with everything including weapons, accessories, instructions, plastic inserts, and even the twist ties. Absolutely 100% authentic, no KOs!

- 3 MISB figures have never been opened. Owned by an adult collector. Soundwave is the only KO, while Roadbuster and Leadfoot are absolutely 100% authentic, and not KOs!

- only selling as a lot $700 or best offer. (Mudflap alone goes for $200+ on ebay)





Human Alliance deluxe lot of 4

1) MISB - Whirl with Major Sparkplug (the most sought after of the bunch)

2) MISB - Icepick with Sergeant Chaos

3) OPENED - Thunderhead with Major Tungsten

4) OPENED - Backfire with Spike Witwicky"



All 4 in great Condition:

- Whirl and Icepick have never been opened MISB. <

- Thunderhead and Backfire have been carefully opened (and can still be hung up on walls for display, shown in pictures), transformed once long ago, then placed back in packages. Owned by an adult collector. Comes with everything including weapons, accessories, instructions, plastic inserts, and even the twist ties.

$40 or best offer (cheaper than ebay!) SELLING AS A LOT ONLY





OTHER TF's

- 1999 Japanese Takara Beast wars Neo TRANSFORMERS C-29 LONGRACK. In great condition. Comes with everything included. 100% complete. SOLD for $25



- 1995 Takara Beast Wars TRANSFORMERS D-08 Blackarachnia  figure. MOSC Brand new, never opened. $60 or best offer.



- 2005 Korean Galaxy Force TRANSFORMERS GC-03 MEGA VECTOR PRIME figure MISB. In great condition MISB. Never been opened MISB - $60 or best offer.



- 2011 SDCC exclusive TRANSORMERS / GI JOE Starscream Cobra Commander MISB figure. San Diego 2011 Comic Con exclusive! Transformers and G.I.Joe crossover. MOSC Brand new, never opened. $200 or best offer.



- 2009 TAKARA Alternity TRANSFORMERS "A-01 Nissan GT-R silver CONVOY  figure MISB. In great condition. Never been opened MISB - $65 or best offer.



- Generations TRANSFORMERS  NEMESIS PRIME & SPINISTER  figure MISB. In great condition. Never been opened MISB - $15 or best offer.



- Universal Studios Exclusive TRANSFORMERS Deluxe EVAC figure MOSCONLY SOLD at Universal Studios giftshops or Ebay. If youre a fan of the Michael Bay films then this is a super unique piece to have. Card is super mint. Never been opened MOSC - $35 or best offer.



- 2001 Robots in Disguise RID TRANSFORMERS Storm Jet figure MOSC. MOSC Brand new, never opened. $15 or best offer.



- 2003 Energon TRANSFORMERS Omnicon Arcee opened figure. In great Condition. Opened carefully, transformed once, and placed back in package by an adult collector. 100% complete - $8 or best offer.



- Third party Transformers BTS-04 Sonicron Soundwave classics CHUG figure. 100% complete. $20 or best offer



- Titans returns Transformers BRAINSTORM Walgreens exclusive figure. Never been opened, MOSC. Sold only exclusively at Walgreens in the USA. Complete your titan headmasters! - SOLD for $30





OTHER AWESOME LINES:

- DRAGONBALL dragon ball Z VEGETA S.H figuarts bonus TRUNKS figure add-ons - You get (ONE) S.H. Figuarts Dragonball VEGETA (Datong version). As a bonus, also included are both versions (TWO) of the Jacksdo upgrade kits. Each kit is slightly different, so you can figure out which one you like better. They are to be swapped with Vegetas head to make a Trunks figure. Comes 100% complete with everything including accessories - SOLD FOR $35



- SECRET WARS Gentle Giant SDCC Exclusive MARVEL jumbo Deadpool . Huge! Meant to mimic vintage Marvel Secret Wars figures. Show stopper. Bought at San Diego Comic con 2015. Brand new never opened. $120 or best offer.



- 1984 Secret wars Vintage "IRONMAN & MAGNETO ": Never opened MOSC. Both have white clear backs, and unpunched tabs. Great to add to your vintage collection. Only selling as a pair. $90 or best offer.



- 1985 Kenner Super Powers vintage MANTIS MISB (unpunched) - $25 or best offer. (Got him in a big lot, hes never been opened. Sealed tightly, all the way around, and comes with an unpunched tab card intact)



- 1994 Kenner Batman animated vintage BANE figure  yellow backing variant. MOSC Never been opened - $20 or best offer



- 1993 Kenner ROBIN HOOD vintage sealed lot of 3 figures Kevin Costner. MOSC, never opened. You get:

Long bow Robin Hood

Crossbow Robin hood

The rarer Friar Tuck  has the better card of the 3

Selling as a lot only: $35 or best offer.



- 2004 Takara MICROMAN MF2-04 Automaster Ryan Master Force figureIn great Condition. Opened carefully and displayed by an adult collector. Displayed long ago then placed back in box. 100% complete $25 or best offer.



- Playmates TMNT classics collectioncartoon accurate  All for 4 Ninja turtles never opened MOSC. Only selling as the lot. SOLD for $100



- PLAYMATES SDCC Exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 30th Anniversary Raphael Figure. Never opened MISB. Even signed by Raphs voice, Sean Astin. Black & white ORIGINAL COMIC VERSION FIGURE - $65 or best offer



- 2 TMNT Ninja Turtles Kid Robot figures Shell Shock Series 3. Brand new, never opened MOSC. Donatello and Michaelangelo. Only selling as a pair: both for $20 or best offer



- SDCC Exclusive MOTU Masters of the Universe Giant 12 inch  Skeletor prototype  figure. San Diego comic con Exclusive from Mattel/Super 7! This guy is huge! Backing card is even bigger! Based on production "first shots," this multi-colored Masters of Universe Skeletor Color Combo A 12-Inch Figure is made to resemble the tests used to confirm that the molds are correct when prototyping a new figure. Each section is cast in a seemingly random color, allowing you a version of your favorite character as never seen before. MOSC Brand new, never opened $120 or best offer



- MARVEL UNIVERSE Professor X and Jubliee MOSC figures, MOSC Brand new, never opened. Selling only as a lot: SOLD for $50







TRADES WELCOME!

I collect Transformers G1 (only with opened box), Beast wars (either sealed or opened with box), 3rd party transformers, Ninja Turtles, NECA Predators, Batman animated, Dragonball Z, Power Rangers, Jurassic Park, Silverhawks, Visionaries, Madballs, Cops n Crooks, Super Naturals, Super Powers, Dino Riders, MOTU, MOTUC and more. Thanks



Feedback -

kai_bo http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/kai_bo.1050430/

