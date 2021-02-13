Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Kingdom Purple Paleotrex In-Hand Images


Thanks to Instagram user*tonezone.mp4*we have our first in-hand gallery of the upcoming*Transformers Kingdom Purple Paleotrex. This figure is a clear purple plastic version of Kingdom Fossilizer Paleotrex. As we can see from the images, the figure is made almost entirely of clear plastic parts, giving this mold a special and different look on display or combined with other figures. This figure has been rumored to be included in a new War For Cybertron spoiler pack, so we hope to have an official confirmation any time soon. Check out the mirrored images attached to this news post and then let &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Purple Paleotrex In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



