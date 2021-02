Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,139

Transformers Kingdom Purple Paleotrex In-Hand Images



Thanks to Instagram user*



The post







More... Thanks to Instagram user* tonezone.mp4 *we have our first in-hand gallery of the upcoming*Transformers Kingdom Purple Paleotrex. This figure is a clear purple plastic version of Kingdom Fossilizer Paleotrex. As we can see from the images, the figure is made almost entirely of clear plastic parts, giving this mold a special and different look on display or combined with other figures. This figure has been rumored to be included in a new War For Cybertron spoiler pack, so we hope to have an official confirmation any time soon. Check out the mirrored images attached to this news post and then let » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Kingdom Purple Paleotrex In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worldís largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worldís largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca