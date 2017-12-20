Artist Brendan Cahill has just shared his great*IDW Transformers VS Visionaries #2 Retailer Incentive Cover Clean Version and Line Art. The images were shared via*Brendan Cahill’s Twitter
*showing his cover art featuring Visionaries Virulina (in her completely renewed design) and good old Ironhide in both clean and colored version and the line art for the next crossover in the IDW Hasbro universe. Brendan also tweeted some comments about his art: “How about a look at my RI cover for #transformers
vs #visionaries
#2, featuring Virulina and Ironhide
More...