Super_Megatron
IDW Transformers VS Visionaries #2 Retailer Incentive Cover Clean Version and Line Ar


Artist Brendan Cahill has just shared his great*IDW Transformers VS Visionaries #2 Retailer Incentive Cover Clean Version and Line Art. The images were shared via*Brendan Cahill’s Twitter*showing his cover art featuring Visionaries Virulina (in her completely renewed design) and good old Ironhide in both clean and colored version and the line art for the next crossover in the IDW Hasbro universe. Brendan also tweeted some comments about his art: “How about a look at my RI cover for #transformers vs #visionaries #2, featuring Virulina and Ironhide Colors &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers VS Visionaries #2 Retailer Incentive Cover Clean Version and Line Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



