|
Transformers Trading Card Game: Wave One Energon Edition Now Available
Today is the day and now is the time: the Wave One Energon Edition
is available for purchase! Grab yours here
, remember to check out the set’s unboxing video by TFW2005 member Peaugh
, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
