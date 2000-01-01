Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:01 PM   #1
FreakNasty
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 158
Question 3D Printed Transformer weapons? Anyone know of a source?
Be kinda nice to not have to pay $50 bucks for a G1 Sandstorm gun
Old Today, 01:33 PM   #2
VicRav
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2018
Location: Regina, SK
Posts: 48
Re: 3D Printed Transformer weapons? Anyone know of a source?
If you have a local library that offers 3D printing services you might be able to find some free weapon designs online. I have some links I will be able to post later.
