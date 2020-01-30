|
Transformers Trading Card Game: Titan Masters Attack Set Pre-Order Available on Amazo
With news relatively quiet on the TCG front since a Wave 5 teaser last month
, and hints
of another preview season, an Amazon listing reveals a Titan Masters Attack set pre-order with an April 2020 release date that just so happens to align with Wave 5’s expected arrival month. The details: 30 Booster Packs (240 Cards) | 1 Fortress Maximus Titan Pack (3 Cards) Titan Master Characters: Mix and match heads and bodies to customize Titan Masters to fit your playstyle. The Wreckers: The fan-favorite Autobot special-forces team make their debut in Titan Masters Attack. Led by Sergeant » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Trading Card Game: Titan Masters Attack Set Pre-Order Available on Amazon
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.