Transformers Trading Card Game: Titan Masters Attack Set Pre-Order Available on Amazo

With news relatively quiet on the TCG front since a Wave 5 teaser last month , and hints of another preview season, an Amazon listing reveals a Titan Masters Attack set pre-order with an April 2020 release date that just so happens to align with Wave 5's expected arrival month. The details: 30 Booster Packs (240 Cards) | 1 Fortress Maximus Titan Pack (3 Cards) Titan Master Characters: Mix and match heads and bodies to customize Titan Masters to fit your playstyle. The Wreckers: The fan-favorite Autobot special-forces team make their debut in Titan Masters Attack.