|
Japanese Duel Masters Black Box Pack Starscream (Robot Mode) Card
Thanks to 2005 Boards member Gaokaiser we can share for you images of a new*Japanese Duel Masters Black Box Pack Starscream (Robot Mode) Card. Duel Masters trading card game (developed by Wizards of the Coast and Takara Tomy) is offering this card in Japan*with the new DMEX-08 Mysterious Black Box Pack. Each pack contains 6 cards with special characters (other franchises and even idols). Starscream’s card features a great art of the treacherous Decepticon. Twitter users*????01?
*and*???
*have uploaded some images of this card. There’s information about another Starscream Alt Mode card » Continue Reading.
The post Japanese Duel Masters Black Box Pack Starscream (Robot Mode) Card
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.