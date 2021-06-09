Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yolopark IIES Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime Announcement


Yolopark have just revealed, via their Facebook account, images and details about their*IIES Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime action figure. This would be the second release of their*officially licensed non-transformable action figures (first one was Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime) featuring Yolopark’s Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System (IIES) which uses real Mechanical Gear System for smooth movement unlike traditional ratchet joint. Read on for full details: Size approximately 24 tall [H:62cm W:45cm D:19cm]. One (1) LED Light up Matrix of Leadership. One (1) set of Normal skin. One (1) IIES Blaster Gun Product shipping estimated in Q1 2022. It &#187; Continue Reading.

