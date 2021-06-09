|
Yolopark IIES Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime Announcement
Yolopark have just revealed, via their Facebook account, images and details about their*IIES Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime action figure. This would be the second release of their*officially licensed non-transformable action figures (first one was Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime
) featuring Yolopark’s Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System (IIES) which uses real Mechanical Gear System for smooth movement unlike traditional ratchet joint. Read on for full details: Size approximately 24 tall [H:62cm W:45cm D:19cm]. One (1) LED Light up Matrix of Leadership. One (1) set of Normal skin. One (1) IIES Blaster Gun Product shipping estimated in Q1 2022. It » Continue Reading.
