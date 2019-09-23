|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #13 iTunes Preview
TFW2005 member Nope reports that the iTunes Apple Books Preview of Transformers issue #13 is available. The hunt is on! Chromia and Prowl launch a massive security operation, desperately trying to track down two murderers. Bumblebee visits an injured Windblade, Orion Pax, Sentinel Prime, and Megatron wrestle for control and influence-and nobody knows whose side (if anyone’s) Termagax and Starscream are on in all of this!* Previews
*World
credits for covers A & B: (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova, Bethany McGuire-Smith (CA) Winston Chan (CA) Umi Miyao
Put this issue on your October 16th pull list,
