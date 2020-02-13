|
Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 8 & Cyberverse Deluxe Figures Out In Australia
Via*Ozformers
*we can report that the new*Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 8 & Cyberverse Deluxe figures are out in Australia. Studio Series Deluxe SS-49 Camaro 2007 Bumblebee, SS-50 WWII Hot Rod (The Last Knight), SS-51 DOTM Soundwave and SS-52 ROTF Arcee, Chromia, and Elita-1: 3-Pack were spotted at a Myer store in Perth. Additionally, 2005 Boards member*Thalyn*found the new Cyberverse Deluxe Build-A-Figure toys (Optimus, Bumblebee, Megatron, and Shockwave) at K-Mart in Morayfield. Time to check your local stores for more figures for your collection! Happy hunting!  
