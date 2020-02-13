Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 8 & Cyberverse Deluxe Figures Out In Australia


Via*Ozformers*we can report that the new*Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 8 &#38; Cyberverse Deluxe figures are out in Australia. Studio Series Deluxe SS-49 Camaro 2007 Bumblebee, SS-50 WWII Hot Rod (The Last Knight), SS-51 DOTM Soundwave and SS-52 ROTF Arcee, Chromia, and Elita-1: 3-Pack were spotted at a Myer store in Perth. Additionally, 2005 Boards member*Thalyn*found the new Cyberverse Deluxe Build-A-Figure toys (Optimus, Bumblebee, Megatron, and Shockwave) at K-Mart in Morayfield. Time to check your local stores for more figures for your collection! Happy hunting! &#160;

80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
