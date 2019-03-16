|
More Info Regarding The Future Of The Transformers Movie Franchise: 2019 And Beyond
During the press tour for Transformers: Bumblebee in Japan, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has stated that they have two scripts in development for the Transformers Live Action Movie Franchise. “One is the latest in the main family series following the events of Transformers: The Last Knight and the other is a sequel to Bumblebee.” says Lorenzo. While not much is revealed for the TLK sequel, the Bumblebee one however, is a ‘buddy movie’ featuring Optimus Prime and Bumblebee as the main protagonists. Paramount has not set any release date for either movies but we expect them to arrive before October » Continue Reading.
