|
Takara-Tomy Supreme Commander Coaster Prize Campaign
Takara-Tomy have announced their next special prize campaign. Their Supreme Commander coaster gift campaign
is set to offer coasters commemorating the five Japanese Generation 1 shows through a variety of outlets. Each coaster shows the respective Autobot supreme commander from the series, alongside (one of) the robots who transform into the leader. Each one is available with a purchase of 1,000 yen on Transformers merchandise at participating stores. The five coasters are: Fight! Super Robot Lifeform Transformers (Generation 1):*Optimus Prime*(First Convoy) &*Orion Pax, available at Cybertron Satellite stores from 31 March 2018. Transformers 2010*(Generation 1 Season 3):*Rodimus Prime*&*Hot Rod, » Continue Reading.
The post Takara-Tomy Supreme Commander Coaster Prize Campaign
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.