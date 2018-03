Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,960

Takara-Tomy Supreme Commander Coaster Prize Campaign



Takara-Tomy have announced their next special prize campaign. Their



The post







More... Takara-Tomy have announced their next special prize campaign. Their Supreme Commander coaster gift campaign is set to offer coasters commemorating the five Japanese Generation 1 shows through a variety of outlets. Each coaster shows the respective Autobot supreme commander from the series, alongside (one of) the robots who transform into the leader. Each one is available with a purchase of 1,000 yen on Transformers merchandise at participating stores. The five coasters are: Fight! Super Robot Lifeform Transformers (Generation 1):*Optimus Prime*(First Convoy) &*Orion Pax, available at Cybertron Satellite stores from 31 March 2018. Transformers 2010*(Generation 1 Season 3):*Rodimus Prime*&*Hot Rod, » Continue Reading. The post Takara-Tomy Supreme Commander Coaster Prize Campaign appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.