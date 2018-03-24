Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,960

Power of the Primes Inferno Artwork



Via TF-Factory on Weibo, we have a look at the artwork for Power of the Primes Inferno. Inferno is a retooled version of Combiner Wars Hot Spot, with a new head and chest. The artwork goes with the typical Power of the Primes style of the character in an action pose, surrounded by an energy aura and the sigils of the various Primes. Check out the artwork attached to this post.



Via TF-Factory on Weibo, we have a look at the artwork for Power of the Primes Inferno. Inferno is a retooled version of Combiner Wars Hot Spot, with a new head and chest. The artwork goes with the typical Power of the Primes style of the character in an action pose, surrounded by an energy aura and the sigils of the various Primes. Check out the artwork attached to this post.





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.