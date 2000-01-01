Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Off Topic > General Discussion
Reload this Page Your personal list of NON-transformers purchases for 2017
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:58 PM   #1
Chigimus
Armada
Chigimus's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Calgary, AB
Posts: 695
Your personal list of NON-transformers purchases for 2017
Going to take a page out of Pascal's book and try to start this equivalent thread early this year as last year's attempt didn't get much traction. At some point, I stopped bumping it and kept editing my last post instead for the sake of keeping my running total going. No need for anyone else to post prices paid of course, that's just for my own tracking purposes so here goes:


January

Jan.16/17: Iron Man 2 Concept Series Arctic Crusader Iron Man (eBay; $23.99 + $9.50 shipping USD = $46.17 CAD)

Jan.16/17: BAF Sandman (eBay; $60 + $10 shipping USD = $95.32 CAD)

Jan.16/17: Marvel Legends Deadpool from the Juggernaut BAF wave
Jan.16/17: Marvel Legends Dr. Strange (non-movie version) from Dormammu BAF wave (Dorkside Toys for both; $36.98 + $15.25 shipping USD = 70.51 CAD)
Chigimus is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titan Return Custom Dinobot Tarpit
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Motorvator Gripper 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Motorvator Lightspeed 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Motorvator Flame MISB
Transformers
G1 Custom Transformers ? Exhaust (WST Thrust)
Transformers
RARE VINTAGE G.K1983 MACHINE ROBO SERIES MR-27 FIGURE BANDAI ROBOT TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
VINTAGE G.K1984 MACHINE ROBO SERIES MR-38 FIGURE BANDAI ROBOT TRANSFORMERS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:06 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.