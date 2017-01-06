Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 2 in package images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,768
Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 2 in package images


Once again with thanks to Cybertron Philippines on Facebook, we are able to share some images of the second assortment of the Robots in Disguise Combiner Force toys. These assortments add some new toys into the mix, most of whom we have seen before, but there is a new assortment in here called “Hyper Flip Heroes” which has not previously been shown – or has it? There’s a Thunderhoof in the assortment who looks suspiciously like the 3-Step Changer version, so perhaps the assortment is a rebranding of 3-Step Changers. The assortments run as follows: Combiner Force Legion Wave &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 2 in package images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Superion + PC-03, PC-05
Transformers
NIB Transformers Hunt For The Decepticons- Axor Deluxe Class
Transformers
1984 IGA Transformers G1 Ironhide MIB/MOSC Unused
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT09 Swindle Jeep Wrangler Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT08 Meister Mazda RX8 White Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT07 Smokescreen GT Subaru Impreza WRC Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT4 Hound Jeep Wrangler Opened
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.