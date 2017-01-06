With thanks to Cybertron Philippines on Facebook
, we are able to share some images of the fourth wave of Titans Return toys in their packages, giving us a decent look at these new toys. We heard the figures joining the shelves with this assortment yesterday, and earlier today we got our first glimpse at some of these characters. Now, we can show you every toy in the assortment, from Shuffler to Quake to Sky Shadow in their packaging – which also means we can confirm that yes, Krok’s Titan Master is indeed named Gatorface. These images come courtesy of » Continue Reading.
