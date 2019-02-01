Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Movie Masterpiece
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:07 PM   #1
Titus Prime
Need RID Rapid Run
Titus Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Halifax, Nova Scotia
Posts: 147
Movie Masterpiece
Hi all

Im looking to sell my MPM Collection, will ship at buyers expense. All figures are complete with boxes and manuals

MPM Optimus Prime - $125
MPM Bumblebee -$70
MPM Barricade - $70

Pictures available upon request
__________________
" Still poor, but hey I got a big room of plastic robots to come home to!"
Titus Prime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
OMEGA SUPREME Transformers Energon Supreme Class
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Decepticon Shockwave New Sealed
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS HASBRO TAKARA ROBOT AUTOBOT METROPLEX STATION
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece: MP-09 Rodimus Convoy (Prime)
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-22 Ultra Magnus Action Figure Official
Transformers
2005 Takara G1 Transformers Convoy Optimus Prime Pepsi Twist Bottle Reissue MISB
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-21 Bumblebee Volkswagen Car Action Figure Authentic
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.