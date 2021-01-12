RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 2,812

Re: Walmart Exclusive Wave 2 Retro Headmasters at US Retail Quote: evenstaves Originally Posted by Since it been confirmed the Mindwipe is same quality rubber as the TR/LG (which is to say, no improvement)



There's no reason to suspect they'll have done anything to improve the Weirdwolf neck hinge issue



I would LOVE to be proven wrong in this Why would they do that when they can release the same toys from four years ago with a new hat for a $13 upcharge? ☺️☺️☺️☺️😂😂😂

