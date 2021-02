Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,146

Walmart Exclusive Wave 2 Retro Headmasters at US Retail



More... 2005 Board member Talib1980 has shared with us a post he found in a Facebook Transformer group confirming that the Wave 2 of the Walmart exclusive Retro Headmasters have been found at US Retail. The new wave was found at a Santa Ana, California Walmart. The 1st wave was found just over a month ago. This wave includes Weirdwolf, Highbrow and Skullcruncher. These re-releases of the Titans Return figures feature new decos and headsculpts and come in delicious G1-styled packaging! Share your sightings in the thread or in your locations respective Sightings thread!The post Walmart Exclusive Wave 2 Retro Headmasters at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





