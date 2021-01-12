|
Walmart Exclusive Wave 2 Retro Headmasters at US Retail
2005 Board member Talib1980 has shared with us a post he found in a Facebook Transformer group confirming that the Wave 2 of the Walmart exclusive Retro Headmasters have been found at US Retail. The new wave was found at a Santa Ana, California Walmart. The 1st wave was found
just over a month ago. This wave includes Weirdwolf, Highbrow and Skullcruncher. These re-releases of the Titans Return figures feature new decos and headsculpts and come in delicious G1-styled packaging! Share your sightings in the thread or in your locations respective Sightings thread!
The post Walmart Exclusive Wave 2 Retro Headmasters at US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca