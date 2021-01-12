Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Walmart Exclusive Wave 2 Retro Headmasters at US Retail


2005 Board member Talib1980 has shared with us a post he found in a Facebook Transformer group confirming that the Wave 2 of the Walmart exclusive Retro Headmasters have been found at US Retail. The new wave was found at a Santa Ana, California Walmart. The 1st wave was found just over a month ago. This wave includes Weirdwolf, Highbrow and Skullcruncher. These re-releases of the Titans Return figures feature new decos and headsculpts and come in delicious G1-styled packaging! Share your sightings in the thread or in your locations respective Sightings thread!

Re: Walmart Exclusive Wave 2 Retro Headmasters at US Retail
Since it been confirmed the Mindwipe is same quality rubber as the TR/LG (which is to say, no improvement)

There's no reason to suspect they'll have done anything to improve the Weirdwolf neck hinge issue

I would LOVE to be proven wrong in this
Re: Walmart Exclusive Wave 2 Retro Headmasters at US Retail
Why would they do that when they can release the same toys from four years ago with a new hat for a $13 upcharge? ☺️☺️☺️☺️😂😂😂
