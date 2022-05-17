Long time Transformers artist Don Figueroa have been updating his Twitter account
with several pieces of his unused concept art he drew for the an unpublished*Dreamwave’s Transformers vs G.I. Joe comic. All designs are ideas of the Autobots and Decepticons as World War II vehicles. We have very creative alternatives for the vehicle modes of our beloved robots. We have a nice gallery to share with you with several new pieces and some we had seen before but in better quality. WW2 Ironhide WW2 Prowl WW2 Megatron (Luger pistol) WW2 Soundwave WW2 Ratchet