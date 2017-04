Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,455

Official Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime Images and Details



Hot off the heels of the unveiling in China, Hasbro has released official high res images of MPM-4 Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime! Read on to check out all the details and check the pics! This year marks the 10th anniversary of Paramount and Michael Bay’s first Transformers blockbuster movie. We’re celebrating this milestone with the release of the OPTIMUS PRIME MPM-4 figure which is inspired by the iconic OPTIMUS PRIME character in the original 2007 TRANSFORMERS film. Co-created by Hasbro and Tomy, the figure converts from robot to classic truck mode and features eye-catching detail, articulated fingers and an interchangeable



