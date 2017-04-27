Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,455
Official Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime Images and Details


Hot off the heels of the unveiling in China, Hasbro has released official high res images of MPM-4 Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime! Read on to check out all the details and check the pics! This year marks the 10th anniversary of Paramount and Michael Bays first Transformers blockbuster movie. Were celebrating this milestone with the release of the OPTIMUS PRIME MPM-4 figure which is inspired by the iconic OPTIMUS PRIME character in the original 2007 TRANSFORMERS film. Co-created by Hasbro and Tomy, the figure converts from robot to classic truck mode and features eye-catching detail, articulated fingers and an interchangeable &#187; Continue Reading.

Today, 01:23 PM   #2
Darth Cylon
addicted to mecha
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: VanCougar
Posts: 4,825
Re: Official Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime Images and Details
I am guessing this is another Hasbro Asia exclusive?

IMO the ROTF Leader Prime is the only Bayverse MP. If I didn't spend my budget on MP-36 and MP-11 reissue, I'd have gotten Takara's MB-11 too.
Today, 01:32 PM   #3
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,194
Re: Official Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime Images and Details
There's no way this is transformed correctly.
Today, 01:57 PM   #4
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,609
Re: Official Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime Images and Details
Can't wait!
