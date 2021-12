xueyue2 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Mar 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,964

Re: best retail store to buy Transformers in Ontario? Quote: Jonnydark Originally Posted by What retail toy antique or comics shop has the best selection of transformers? Is there a good store for 3rd party? Maybe we can list all the places you can buy transformers in ontario. I'd love to map them and do a tour of transformers in Ontario.







I'll start:





Toys R Us

Game Stop

Walmart

for 3rd party,I would said those Chinese retailer are much cheaper plus without tax. Stores like ShowZ, TfSafari, or Aliexpress (similar to Amazon, not only selling toys) for 3rd party,I would said those Chinese retailer are much cheaper plus without tax. Stores like ShowZ, TfSafari, or Aliexpress (similar to Amazon, not only selling toys)



sell/trade/wanted thread

feedback



__________________