Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Petersen Automotive Museum Exhibits Revenge Of The Fallen Skids & Mudflap Ice Cream T
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,778
Petersen Automotive Museum Exhibits Revenge Of The Fallen Skids & Mudflap Ice Cream T


The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles is holding a special “Hollywood Dream Machines” Exhibition with several classic vehicles of science fiction and fantasy, and there’s a bit of Transformers flavor there for the fans. 2005 Boards member*influence82*is giving us the heads up that*the actual movie vehicles from Revenge of the Fallen Skids and Mudflap*old-fashioned ice cream truck and a Bumblebee Volkswagen Beetle from the Bumblebee Movie, next to a cool statue of his robot mode. There’s also some merchandising at the museum. The gift shop also sells transformers toys from die cast scaled vehicles (Jada Toys) to regular &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Petersen Automotive Museum Exhibits Revenge Of The Fallen Skids & Mudflap Ice Cream Truck And Bumblebee Volkswagen Beetle appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Headmaster Snapdragon Transformer with all accessories
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Generations Evolution Nemesis Prime Action Figure $130
Transformers
Large Lot Of Transformers Toys From 2008 - 2017 Plus Bonus Toys
Transformers
VINTAGE KING DAM DIACLONE TAKARA 3 IN 1 DIE-CAST TRANSFORMERS ROBOTS SET IN BOX
Transformers
Combiner Wars Transformers Megatron And Alpha Bravo
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:13 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.