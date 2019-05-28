|
Petersen Automotive Museum Exhibits Revenge Of The Fallen Skids & Mudflap Ice Cream T
The Petersen Automotive Museum
in Los Angeles is holding a special “Hollywood Dream Machines” Exhibition with several classic vehicles of science fiction and fantasy, and there’s a bit of Transformers flavor there for the fans. 2005 Boards member*influence82*is giving us the heads up that*the actual movie vehicles from Revenge of the Fallen Skids and Mudflap*old-fashioned ice cream truck and a Bumblebee Volkswagen Beetle from the Bumblebee Movie, next to a cool statue of his robot mode. There’s also some merchandising at the museum. The gift shop also sells transformers toys from die cast scaled vehicles (Jada Toys) to regular » Continue Reading.
