Transformers Universal Studios Exclusive Deluxe Bumblebee Images


Via Twitter user*@TheGDPod we have images of the the Transformers Universal Studios Exclusive Deluxe Bumblebee. Actually, this figure just seems to be a re-release of the Dark Of The Moon Mech Tech Deluxe Bumblebee mold with no discernible differences but a new packaging featuring Universal Studios logos. The back of the box shows the Revenge Of The Fallen and General Motors logos, a GM QR code a short bio: “Bumblebee has been caught in ambushes before , but never one like this. The DECEPTICONS are determined to stop EVAC, no matter the cost. It’s up to BUMBLEBEE to see &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Universal Studios Exclusive Deluxe Bumblebee Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
