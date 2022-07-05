Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers G1 Cartoon ?Child?s Play?, ?Quest For Survival? & ?The Secret Of Omega S
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,545
Transformers G1 Cartoon ?Child?s Play?, ?Quest For Survival? & ?The Secret Of Omega S


The*Sunbow Marvel Archive website*have uploaded three more*Transformers G1 Cartoon episode scripts for your viewing pleasure. They have got access to two script binders previously belonging to G1 editor and writer Bryce Malek. These volumes*contain 19 scripts, 14 of which have had no online version previously. They have completed all episodes from volume 5 which includes (new additions in bold):* Volume 5 MP#700-36 Desertion of the Dinobots ? Part One MP#700-37 Desertion of the Dinobots ? Part Two MP#700-38 Blaster Blues MP#700-39 A Decepticon Raider in King Arthur?s Court MP#700-40 The Golden Lagoon MP#700-41 The God Gambit MP#700-42 Make Tracks &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers G1 Cartoon ?Child’s Play?, “Quest For Survival” & ?The Secret Of Omega Supreme? Scripts Available Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:15 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.