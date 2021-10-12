Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Transformers Fan Product Panel Detailed ? Next Generations Line
Hasbro Pulse has updated the Pulse Con 2021 page to offer details on what we can expect from the event. Most notably, it will be a celebration of the Transformers “legacy” as Wave 1 of the next Generations line will be revealed, described as bringing together fan-favorite characters from across the Transformers multiverse. In addition there will be the Hall of Fame celebration with both the past and present celebrated, with two brand contributors inducted as well as the fan-vote winners. And finally, there will be a “Unicron companion pack” with Ben Burnley, lead singer of Breaking Benjamin. » Continue Reading.
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca