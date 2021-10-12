Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Transformers Fan Product Panel Detailed ? Next Generations Line
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,300
Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Transformers Fan Product Panel Detailed ? Next Generations Line


Hasbro Pulse has updated the Pulse Con 2021 page to offer details on what we can expect from the event. Most notably, it will be a celebration of the Transformers “legacy” as Wave 1 of the next Generations line will be revealed, described as bringing together fan-favorite characters from across the Transformers multiverse. In addition there will be the Hall of Fame celebration with both the past and present celebrated, with two brand contributors inducted as well as the fan-vote winners. And finally, there will be a “Unicron companion pack” with Ben Burnley, lead singer of Breaking Benjamin. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Transformers Fan Product Panel Detailed – Next Generations Line to be Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:44 PM   #2
Philtastic
Generation 2
Join Date: Jan 2021
Location: Montreal
Posts: 162
Re: Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Transformers Fan Product Panel Detailed ? Next Generations
Do they usually announce new stuff that goes on sale that same day, particularly new Pulse Con exclusives? Or have all the Pulse Con exclusives already been revealed?
Philtastic is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Thrilling 30 Jhiaxus Complete
Transformers
TFSS Transformers Subscription Combiner Wars Impactor Complete
Transformers
NBK Devastator Transformation Toy Oversized Action Figure
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers lot of 5 Bonecrusher Megatron used good
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Predacon Optimus Prime Beast Wars 1996 incomplete
Transformers
Vintage Transformer Bootleg Tank Decopac caketop used good
Transformers
Transformers Real Gear Robots Longview Hasbro MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:46 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.